 HR issues warning to employee for social media, streaming Netflix use during work hours
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
HR issues warning to employee for social media, streaming Netflix use during work hours

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 06, 2024 05:14 PM IST

The man claimed that his friend got caught doing other things during work hours.

Sumit Mishra, a LinkedIn user, took to the social media platform and claimed that one of his friends received a "warning" from HR. His friend, Rishika, got a warning from her HR for using Instagram during work hours. Not only that, but in the mail, the company also detailed how she used Netflix, Naukri.com, and Ajio.com during work hours.

The woman received this email from HR. (LinkedIn)
The woman received this email from HR. (LinkedIn)

The company wrote to her, "Please remember, we already gave you a casual warning last week when you were caught watching Babil Khan interviews while on duty! Many of your colleagues have also reported that you and Shreya carry coffee pouches, sugar sachets, Maggi, forks, and disposable plates from the pantry for personal use. Please note that stealing products from office property is strictly prohibited." (Also Read: 'Got my boss to admit to wage theft': Redditor's plight is viral on social media)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 400 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "I think HR is right. It is not okay to steal things when they are small. It is not okay to earn money hourly but wasting it."

A second shared, "That's a tough situation. It's good that they communicated their concerns clearly. Maybe it's a chance to revisit how to balance personal time and work? Hope it gets sorted out smoothly!"

"Such clear communication is highly required as well! The company provides a salary for working, not for our extracurricular activities, and to steal company property is showing a poor mindset!" posted a third.

A fourth said, "I think the HR is right! Sumit Mishra. Engaging in theft, regardless of the scale, is unacceptable behaviour that undermines trust and integrity in the workplace."

News / Trending / HR issues warning to employee for social media, streaming Netflix use during work hours
© 2024 HindustanTimes
