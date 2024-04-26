 Huge bull jumps inside tiny mobile repair shop in Delhi in viral video. And then… | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Huge bull jumps inside tiny mobile repair shop in Delhi in viral video. And then…

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 26, 2024 05:40 PM IST

The bizarre incident took place in Delhi's Sangam Vihar earlier this month.

In a scene straight out of an action film, a massive bull caused quite the spectacle by leaping into a cramped mobile repair shop in Delhi, catching everyone off guard. The unusual incident took place in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar earlier this month.

The bull charged inside a shop in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. (Instagram/mps.bhushan)
The bull charged inside a shop in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. (Instagram/mps.bhushan)

A viral video shows two men sitting inside the shop, deep in concentration as they repair a device. A third man, who appears to be a customer, was sitting outside the shop, resting against the counter. The customer turns back to see the bull charging towards the shop and he manages to move aside.

In no time, the bull jumped over the counter and stood inside the tiny shop.

By then, the two shopkeepers too had scrambled to move to a corner.

Watch the video of the bull here:

The entire episode was caught on CCTV camera. While the shop's counter withstood the bull's unexpected entry, electronic devices stored on the inside shelves fell to the ground.

One of the bewildered shopkeepers called for help by waving at someone outside before he climbed up to safety and perched himself up on a shelf with the aid of a chair.

Another CCTV video from inside the shop showed that the bull jumped inside the job after it locked horns with another bull right in front of the shop, on the street. A total of three bulls could be seen in the video.

The animal trapped inside the shop looked helplessly as it tried to get out. A bunch of people tried to find a way to coax the surprise guest out. One man even broke open the entrance door that's part of the counter.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
News / Trending / Huge bull jumps inside tiny mobile repair shop in Delhi in viral video. And then…
