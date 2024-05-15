Hyderabad man, 66, swallowed 3.5 cm mutton bone, doctor's jump to action to save him

In a distressing discovery, doctors at Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, discovered a piece of bone stuck in the oesophagus of a 66-year-old patient. For more than a month, this bone had been causing serious problems, such as the emergence of oesophageal ulcers, as per reports. After Sriramulu's successful surgery, he was instructed to follow a strict diet to help in his recovery process.

According to the Hindu, due to his lack of teeth, the patient Sriramulu, who is from Kakkireni village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, was unable to chew food properly, which put him in this condition. He inadvertently swallowed a 3.5 cm-long bone at a wedding feast. A few days later, when Sriramulu started having chest pains, he went to the local doctors, who initially thought he had stomach problems. He was then directed to Kamineni Hospital's gastroenterologist, Dr. Radhika Nittala.

Dr. Radhika Nittala told the Hindu, "Sriramulu's condition was severe due to the prolonged presence of the impacted bone, which had pierced the oesophageal wall very close to the heart, causing ulcers. The bone's proximity to the pericardium required careful handling during the endoscopic procedure to avoid further complications, i.e. perforation." (Also Read: Doctors shocked to find a 32 cm live eel inside Vietnamese man's rectum, perform emergency surgery)

Earlier, A young boy who had inadvertently eaten a five-rupee coin was saved by a doctor at Delhi's Moolchand Hospital. The ₹5 coin was found in the boy's stomach during the X-ray, despite the fact that he showed no symptoms. After that, the boy was brought to Delhi's Moolchand Hospital, where the group under the direction of Dr. Rishi Raman helped the child.

The doctors used the Roth net operation to extract the coin from the boy's body while he was under anaesthesia. "Post retrieval, a Serpinginous slough-covered ulcer was noted at the site of the lodged coin. In a remarkable display of medical expertise, Moolchand's very own Dr Rishi Raman successfully removed a lodged coin from a young boy's throat!" said Moolchand Healthcare while sharing about the boy.