 Hyderabad man, 66, swallowed 3.5 cm mutton bone, doctor's jump to action to save him | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad man, 66, swallowed 3.5 cm mutton bone, doctor's jump to action to save him

ByVrinda Jain
May 15, 2024 03:13 PM IST

The man inadvertently swallowed a 3.5 cm-long bone at a wedding feast. A few days later, when Sriramulu started having chest pains, he went to the doctors.

In a distressing discovery, doctors at Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, discovered a piece of bone stuck in the oesophagus of a 66-year-old patient. For more than a month, this bone had been causing serious problems, such as the emergence of oesophageal ulcers, as per reports.

After Sriramulu's successful surgery, he was instructed to follow a strict diet to help in his recovery process.
After Sriramulu's successful surgery, he was instructed to follow a strict diet to help in his recovery process.

According to the Hindu, due to his lack of teeth, the patient Sriramulu, who is from Kakkireni village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, was unable to chew food properly, which put him in this condition. He inadvertently swallowed a 3.5 cm-long bone at a wedding feast. A few days later, when Sriramulu started having chest pains, he went to the local doctors, who initially thought he had stomach problems. He was then directed to Kamineni Hospital's gastroenterologist, Dr. Radhika Nittala.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Dr. Radhika Nittala told the Hindu, "Sriramulu's condition was severe due to the prolonged presence of the impacted bone, which had pierced the oesophageal wall very close to the heart, causing ulcers. The bone's proximity to the pericardium required careful handling during the endoscopic procedure to avoid further complications, i.e. perforation." (Also Read: Doctors shocked to find a 32 cm live eel inside Vietnamese man's rectum, perform emergency surgery)

After Sriramulu's successful surgery, he was instructed to follow a strict diet to help in his recovery process.

Earlier, A young boy who had inadvertently eaten a five-rupee coin was saved by a doctor at Delhi's Moolchand Hospital. The 5 coin was found in the boy's stomach during the X-ray, despite the fact that he showed no symptoms. After that, the boy was brought to Delhi's Moolchand Hospital, where the group under the direction of Dr. Rishi Raman helped the child.

The doctors used the Roth net operation to extract the coin from the boy's body while he was under anaesthesia. "Post retrieval, a Serpinginous slough-covered ulcer was noted at the site of the lodged coin. In a remarkable display of medical expertise, Moolchand's very own Dr Rishi Raman successfully removed a lodged coin from a young boy's throat!" said Moolchand Healthcare while sharing about the boy.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Hyderabad man, 66, swallowed 3.5 cm mutton bone, doctor's jump to action to save him

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On