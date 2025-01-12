Menu Explore
Hyderabad vloggers win hearts by gifting their Swiggy and Blinkit orders to delivery agents

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jan 12, 2025 03:16 PM IST

Hyderabad vloggers surprised delivery agents by gifting them the very orders they delivered, capturing heartfelt reactions in a Instagram video.

In a touching display of kindness, Hyderabad-based vloggers have captured the internet's attention with a viral Instagram video showcasing an unexpected twist in their interactions with delivery agents. Known for their creative content, vloggers Vinita and Nikita decided to turn the tables by gifting the very items they had ordered to the delivery partners who brought them.

Hyderabad vloggers went viral for gifting delivery agents the items they ordered.(Instagram/hyd_and_me)
Hyderabad vloggers went viral for gifting delivery agents the items they ordered.(Instagram/hyd_and_me)

Surprising the unsung heroes

The heartwarming video showcases the duo placing orders via Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit. However, instead of keeping the deliveries, they surprised the delivery agents by handing over the packages as gifts.

The vloggers captured the moments when the delivery agents, visibly stunned, were overcome with disbelief and joy. Their wide smiles and expressions of gratitude became the emotional high point of the video, resonating with viewers across social media.

Watch the clip here:

"We ordered gifts from Swiggy and Blinkit and gave them to the delivery partners who brought them," read the caption in the video, reflecting the simplicity yet profound impact of their gesture.

Netizens applaud the sweet gesture

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing admiration from social media users who were moved by the thoughtful act. The comments section was flooded with positive reactions, with many lauding the duo for their effort to spread cheer and positivity.

One user commented, "This brought tears to my eyes. Such a simple act but so impactful." Another wrote, "The world needs more people like this. Hats off to you both!" A third added, "It’s amazing to see delivery agents being appreciated. They truly deserve it."

Some users shared their personal experiences, saying, "As someone who worked in delivery, this really hits home. You’ve made their day!" Another mentioned, "This is the kind of content that makes Instagram worth it. Pure joy." Others simply expressed their admiration with phrases like "So wholesome!" and "You’ve inspired us all."

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
