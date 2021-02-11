‘I am not a cat’: US Congressman shares post on accidentally getting stuck on Zoom filter

If you’ve been on the Internet recently you may’ve come across the unfortunate yet hilarious video of a lawyer accidentally turning on a cat filter during an online hearing. A similar incident was repeated when Congressman Tom Emmer found himself switching on a filter on Zoom and getting stuck on it. Emmer shared a screengrab of the incident on Twitter that is now making netizens giggle.

“I am not a cat,” reads the simple caption. The image shows Emmer’s face in an inverted way.

Take a look at the post:

I am not a cat. pic.twitter.com/d4lhQd0sJ4 — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) February 10, 2021

Shared on February 11, the post has garnered over 1,400 likes and tons of comments. People found the incident to be amusing. Some found Emmer’s sense of humour regarding the incident to be hilarious.

Tom this is very funny — 🩸🦷🗽 IT DOESN'T HAVE TO BE THIS WAY (@BreeMinneapolis) February 10, 2021

Sounds exactly like what a cat would say. — Mark Sloan (@sloannyc) February 10, 2021

What do you think of this happening?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON