‘I cried due to a manchild’: Employee praises manager for taking action against a toxic teammate

A Reddit user has gone viral after sharing a heartwarming interaction with their manager following a difficult team conflict. Despite being brought to tears by a colleague at the agency, the employee praised the manager for swiftly taking action and for prioritising their emotional well-being. The employee’s post has prompted varied reactions. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Yes. I work in an agency. Yes. I cried due to a 40-year old bald manchild. Yes, my manager is making sure this man is out of the team,” the Reddit user wrote.

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The employee added, “But my manager is one of the best human beings I have met.” The individual also shared a screenshot purportedly showing a conversation between them and the manager.

During the conversation, the manager assures the employee that they won’t face a toxic work culture as long as he is in charge. He then shared a “simple formula” with the employee: “This is a lesson you take ahead even when we won't be working together… You only cry for the people you care for, not for someone who doesn't matter. If they don't matter, they can't hurt you.”