IIT Bombay student says ID photo misused to scam JEE aspirants: 'Promised leaked papers in exchange for nudes'

A student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has revealed that a photograph of his college ID card, which he had proudly shared online eight months ago, was shockingly misused in a disturbing scam that targeted several Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) aspirants. A scammer used IIT Bombay student’s online ID photo to harass aspirants.(LinkedIn/Abhishek Gill)

Abhishek Gill, a student at IIT Bombay, shared his experience in a widely circulated LinkedIn post. “You won’t believe how someone misused my IIT Bombay ID card,” he wrote. “Eight months ago, I proudly shared a post after receiving my IIT Bombay ID card — a moment of pride and motivation I wanted to pass on to others. That post reached thousands and even started appearing on Google. But today, I had to delete it.”

Gill explained that someone had downloaded his ID photo from Google, assumed his identity as ‘Abhishek Kumar from IIT Bombay CSE’, and used it to harass and scam female JEE aspirants. The impersonator allegedly claimed he had access to leaked JEE papers via a professor and demanded nude photographs in exchange.

“One brave girl reached out to me after spotting my real profile and told me everything,” Gill wrote. “She blocked him, but he kept messaging her from different accounts. That’s when I realised how dangerous and sick some people can be.”

To prevent further misuse, Gill deleted the original post and urged others to be cautious about what they share online. “I never thought something meant to inspire could be misused like this. Please — if you ever post anything online, especially your ID, be cautious. The internet doesn’t forget, but the wrong people always find ways to misuse,” he concluded.

Online community reacts with shock

The post triggered strong emotional responses online. One user commented, “The internet is not a place it used to be. It's heartbreaking to find these kinds of people exist among us. I wish we understood our responsibility and accountability towards society and online communities.”

Another expressed sorrow and support: “This is absolutely heartbreaking to read. No one should have to go through this. It’s shameful how some people misuse others’ identities like this. More power to you for speaking up and raising awareness.”

A different comment read, “Can’t believe something meant to inspire turned into this. This is absolutely horrible. The internet can be such a dangerous place. This is so messed up! It’s scary how people can stoop this low.”

Adding to the conversation, a user pointed out, “Even more surprising is that people think students at IITs somehow have access to JEE question papers. That myth itself fuels these scams.”