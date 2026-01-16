IIT Delhi graduate in Japan opens up about Tokyo work culture: ‘Never faced any toxicity’

An Indian engineer who studied at IIT Delhi and is now working in Japan has sparked online discussion after sharing his experiences of living and working in Tokyo. The conversation featured in an Instagram video posted by Sunakshi Sharma, an Indian woman based in Tokyo, shows her speaking with him about his professional journey, daily lifestyle and the work culture in Japan. An IIT Delhi graduate discussed living in Tokyo, highlighting work culture, expenses and how life in Japan felt different and exciting. (Instagram/desigirlinjapan)

The clip opens with Sharma asking, “Hello. Hi, can you introduce yourself?”

He responds, “I am Shresth Somya. I am from Bihar and currently living in Japan.”

From IIT Delhi to Tokyo When asked how he landed a job in Tokyo, Somya explains that his move was the result of campus placements. “I studied in IIT Delhi. From there, one company, Honda, came for placements. I got the job offer and then I came here last year,” he says in the video.

Living in Japan and everyday experiences Sharma then asks how he is finding life in Tokyo. Somya replies, “It’s pretty fun. A different environment and culture that you can experience. So every day is something new.”

Monthly expenses in Tokyo On the subject of costs, Sharma asks whether Tokyo is expensive. Somya admits that living costs rose sharply after his move. “When I came to Tokyo, my expenses from a lakh just doubled to 1.50 lac yens. I only eat lunch outside, I cook my dinner daily. But still the expenses are not coming down,” he says.

However, he adds some relief when Sharma asks about accommodation. “Yeah, my rent is covered by my company,” he confirms.

Work culture and toxicity Addressing a common concern about Japanese work culture, Sharma asks if he finds it toxic. Somya’s answer is reassuring. “No, I’ve never faced any toxicity in the team,” he says, offering a positive view of his professional environment.

Take a look here at the clip: