IIT Kharagpur students make mango pickle using storm-fallen raw mangoes, internet says ‘sarv gun sampann’

A student from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, has shared a video offering a homely glimpse of life inside the campus, where raw mangoes that fell during a storm were turned into pickle inside a hostel. A video showed IIT Kharagpur students making mango pickle from raw mangoes that fell during a storm. (Instagram/ajay_patel_iitvlogs)

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The clip was shared on Instagram by Ajay Patel, who introduced the scene by saying, “Students at IIT also make mango pickles. Let me show you. He is Narayan.”

In the video, Narayan explains how the pickle preparation began after raw mangoes fell from trees during stormy weather on the campus. Showing the cut mango pieces, he says, “So these are some pieces of mango cut and kept. Some time ago there was a storm. These were all broken and cut and turmeric and salt were added to it. When it was left for a while, it was kept for drying. It will be dried in the sun for two-three days, after that this is its spice, this is for the pickle. It will be ground a little coarsely. What is in it? There is mustard, fennel, kalonji, and fenugreek. This also has fenugreek.”

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Mangoes from hostel trees Patel then shows the mango tree inside the hostel premises and explains that BC Roy Hall has several such trees. He says, “And that is the mango tree, there is a mango tree here. So in our hostel, BC Roy Hall, there are many mango trees. Isn’t it Narayan? So now a storm is going on, mangoes are falling every day. This time there were not many mangoes, but whatever were there, Narayan has tried to make pickles. When it is ready, we will eat it and show you guys. Then we will show you the whole jar. That's all for today. Okay.”

Watch the clip here: