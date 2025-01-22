'I’m a villain but not a monster’: Black man becomes friends with ‘second most racist man in America’

An African-American YouTuber’s video of meeting a racist man and striking up a friendship with him has social media’s hearts. In the video, he reconnects with the man he met two years ago in Harrison, a city in Arkansas, USA. Their wholesome interaction, including jokes, has left many saying it is how the issue of racism could be “solved”. A black man in conversation with the "second most racist man in America". (YouTuber/@JiDion)

YouTuber JiDion titled the video “I Became Friends With The Most Racist Man In America. " The video begins with him visiting Harrison with flyers that show he is looking for a man named Tom—someone he met last time he visited the place to record a video. In his journey to find the "racist man,” he encounters different people: some who welcome him, some who want to stay away, and even one who is a KKK leader. Ku Klux Klan, commonly shortened to the KKK or the Klan, is a white supremacist in the US.

In the video, he has an open conversation with Tom about racism and his views on it. He then goes to the city hall to receive an award from the mayor for being an "Ambassador of Peace." The clip ends with him having dinner with Tom and his wife.

Take a look at the video here:

What did social media say?

“This video was weirdly wholesome to watch. Lots of interesting insight in it. Thank you for bridging the divide and just learning about people and talking to people to see their perspectives,” an individual posted. Another added, “I cried and laughed through the whole video! Really touched my heart. Keep doing this, please. Never stop!”

A third expressed, “This is honestly how racism is solved. Not by screaming at the other person but by proving them wrong by being a good friend.” A fourth wrote, “Being banned from Walmart and becoming an ambassador of peace all in the same day is more hilarious than any prank you could have done anyway. For real though, this is the kind of content that I love. Anytime you can laugh, shake hands, hug and bridge the gap between political or social differences in the same video like this is a home-run. Great work!”

