‘In a world of Elon Musks…’: Woman pens LinkedIn note after meeting Sudha Murty at airport

An entrepreneur took to LinkedIn to share her experience of meeting Sudha Murty at an airport. Jayanti Bhattacharya, co-founder at India Hemp and Co, shared how she was stunned not just by Murty’s humility and simplicity but also by her ability to communicate with people around her. Bhattacharya also posted a picture of herself with the philanthropist. The image shows entrepreneur Jayanti Bhattacharya with philanthropist Sudha Murty. (LinkedIn/@Jayanti Bhattacharya)

“I heard about her grace, her grit, her intelligence, and her creativity. What blew me away was her patience, her humility, and her simplicity. Mrs. #Sudha #Murty, a #Padmabhushan recipient (mother-in-law to the Prime Minister of the UK) - just waiting in a busy airport with us, talking and connecting with everyday people. It's good to know that in a world of Elon Musks, we'll always have our Sudha Murty,” wrote Bhattacharya.

The image Bhattacharya shared shows Murty sitting on a chair while showing something to the entrepreneur on her mobile.

Take a look at this post about Sudha Murty:

The post was shared two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 1,600 reactions. The share has also received tons of comments from people.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

“Indeed, Jayanti Bhattacharya! Sudha Murty’s grace, grit, intelligence, and creativity have left an indelible mark on many. However, it's her unwavering patience, humility, and simplicity that truly set her apart. Her ability to connect with everyday people in the midst of her remarkable achievements is a testament to her down-to-earth nature. In a world that often celebrates high-profile figures, SudhaMurty reminds us of the enduring value of compassion and relatability,” wrote a LinkedIn user.

Another added, “Yes! She is a rare lady with her skill of connecting with people at all levels. Her simplicity, plain speaking, and humility never fail to impress whoever she comes across.” A third posted, “In a world of towering achievements, Sudha Murty's grounded grace reminds us that true greatness lies in humility and connection with everyday people.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON