Indian Army joins forces with NGO to save 35-year-old elephant in Uttarakhand

The Indian Army and Wildlife SOS, a nonprofit organisation, are working together to save a 35-year-old elephant called Moti who was discovered in a severe condition. According to the NGO, Moti had collapsed and is now receiving care in the Ramnagar district of Uttarakhand.

Former Army chief General VK Singh assisted the Wildlife SOS team in contacting the Indian Army when the elephant's condition deteriorated. The Indian Army had shared a post on Moti's condition.

In the post, the Indian Army wrote, "Team of #Engineers of #IndianArmy provided necessary assistance & treatment to #Moti. A special tower was constructed in less than 24 hours to help it stand on its feet and assist in medication. #Moti, the 35-year-old elephant, was unable to stand on its feet or move its body. #Moti lived his life as a begging elephant & was made to give countless rides."

Later, Wildlife SOS updated Moti's condition on Twitter and informed, “After his big day, #Moti is exhausted and resting upright. He is eating and drinking, which is easier in a vertical position. He still has a very long way to go, and it will take time.” They further added, "Moti is still in extremely critical condition. He is unable to bear weight on his injured front legs, but with the support of a hoist and lots of massaging, we are able to increase the circulation and function of his back legs. Pain management and treatments continue."

Since Wildlife SOS shared an update, many people have liked the post and have commented as well.

An individual said, "Thanks for the update team Moti! Will definitely make a contribution for Moti; we won't let him down! Sending lots of love and prayers for Moti! Go slow and steady, Moti; we are all here for you." A second person said, "Watching all these people trying to save dear Moti and the care and love they are showing him has made me cry happy tears. Seeing him up made my heart swell with joy. He has never had love shown to him, and now he is showered with so much love. Thank you, God bless you all." "I am so moved to see how you care for this elephant. God will bless you for your efforts. Thank you to all involved," said a third.