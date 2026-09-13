Indian couple spends ₹7.5 lakh on 21-day Switzerland trip, shares complete expense breakdown

A travel creator couple, Prakriti Arora and Ashish Kumar, recently shared a detailed breakdown of their expenses after spending three weeks travelling across Switzerland. They shared that they spent a total of ₹7.5 lakh on the trip for two people, including accommodation, transport, activities, food and miscellaneous expenses. The couple shared that they spent a total of ₹7.5 lakh on a 3-week trip to Switzerland. (Instagram/@escapetolandscapes)

In a video shared on Instagram, the couple revealed that accommodation was their biggest expense, costing an average of ₹17,000 per night for two. They stayed at six properties across Airbnb, Home Exchange and a hotel during their 21-day trip.

Their next major expense was a 15-day Flexi Swiss Travel Pass, which cost ₹1,10,700. The pass allowed them to use unlimited trains, buses and boat cruises, along with gondolas and discounted activities. The couple also opted for a first-class upgrade on the Bernina Express for ₹18,000, describing it as a way to enjoy "main character vibes" during the journey.

The pair shared that activities and experiences accounted for another ₹97,300. Their itinerary included Alpine coaster rides, activities at Grindelwald First and bike rides in Appenzell.

For food, the couple shared that they relied on groceries and ready-to-eat meals from supermarkets. They spent ₹1,48,000 on food for two.

After adding miscellaneous expenses, their total expenditure for the three-week Switzerland trip came to ₹7.5 lakh.