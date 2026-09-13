Indian couple spends ₹7.5 lakh on 21-day Switzerland trip, shares complete expense breakdown
The couple shared that they spent a total of ₹7.5 lakh on a 3-week trip to Switzerland, including accommodation, transport, food and miscellaneous expenses.
A travel creator couple, Prakriti Arora and Ashish Kumar, recently shared a detailed breakdown of their expenses after spending three weeks travelling across Switzerland. They shared that they spent a total of ₹7.5 lakh on the trip for two people, including accommodation, transport, activities, food and miscellaneous expenses.
In a video shared on Instagram, the couple revealed that accommodation was their biggest expense, costing an average of ₹17,000 per night for two. They stayed at six properties across Airbnb, Home Exchange and a hotel during their 21-day trip.
Their next major expense was a 15-day Flexi Swiss Travel Pass, which cost ₹1,10,700. The pass allowed them to use unlimited trains, buses and boat cruises, along with gondolas and discounted activities. The couple also opted for a first-class upgrade on the Bernina Express for ₹18,000, describing it as a way to enjoy "main character vibes" during the journey.
The pair shared that activities and experiences accounted for another ₹97,300. Their itinerary included Alpine coaster rides, activities at Grindelwald First and bike rides in Appenzell.
For food, the couple shared that they relied on groceries and ready-to-eat meals from supermarkets. They spent ₹1,48,000 on food for two.
After adding miscellaneous expenses, their total expenditure for the three-week Switzerland trip came to ₹7.5 lakh.
In the caption of the post, the couple also shared several tips for travellers looking to reduce expenses in Switzerland. They recommended using Home Exchange for cheaper accommodation, avoiding frequent restaurant meals and buying ready-to-eat food from supermarkets.
They also suggested getting a Swiss Travel Pass or Half Fare Card, carrying a refillable bottle to use Switzerland's free water fountains, and shopping at Lidl or Migros M Budget for cheaper groceries. And lastly, they recommended booking accommodation that offers a guest pass.
(Also Read: Indian woman says Jammu and Kashmir is as beautiful as Switzerland, points out ‘the only thing missing’)
Social media reactions
The post prompted several reactions from users.
One person jokingly commented, "Kidney bechni padengi."
"I actually did better. I got a job in Geneva, stayed there for six months, moved around Switzerland with prebooked cheap weekend and holiday tickets. Moved every corner of Switzerland and still came home with a savings of ₹25,00,000," commented another.
"That's literally a Swiss monthly salary (6,390.31 Swiss Francs)," wrote a third user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More