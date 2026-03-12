Indian employee reporting to US leadership says local boss blocked promotion: ‘They think I’m high-headed’

An employee working in India for a global company has sparked a discussion online after claiming that a promotion being considered for them was blocked by local leadership because of how they are perceived. Several social media users said such dynamics are not unusual in multinational workplaces. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post on Reddit, the employee said they report directly to leadership in the US rather than to the company’s India Country Head. As a result, most of their projects, feedback and day-to-day work interactions are handled by the US team.

The employee said that they later learned that a promotion they were being considered for did not go through because it was blocked at the local leadership level. “I didn’t receive a very clear explanation at the time, and things just stayed as they were,” the OP wrote.

More recently, the employee said that a colleague told them that during a discussion about tenure bonuses, the India Country Head described them as “high-headed” and suggested they believe they are “untouchable because they work with the US.”

“This surprised me because I’ve always tried to stay professional and collaborative. I don’t intentionally bypass anyone locally, but due to the reporting structure I do interact directly with US leadership quite often,” the OP wrote, adding that they were trying to understand whether such perception issues are common in global organisations.

They concluded the post asking whether employees who report internationally but sit within a local geography often run into a friction with local leadership, and whether such perceptions could influence decisions like promotions.

“I’m not looking to confront anyone — just trying to understand the organizational politics and how someone in this type of structure can manage perceptions better,” the employee wrote.