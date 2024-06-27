Indian fans perform havan ahead of Ind vs Eng T20 World Cup semi-final in UP’s Prayagraj: Video

India will lock horns against England today, June 27, at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. Ahead of the much-anticipated T20 World Cup match, cricket fans in India started praying to different gods for India’s victory, who have remained unbeaten in the tournament thus far. A video of fans performing havan for Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue to emerge victorious against the defending champions, England, has surfaced online. Ind vs Eng T20 World Cup 2024: Cricket fans performing havan for India's victory in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. (X/@PTI)

“VIDEO | Fans offer prayers, perform ‘Havan’ in UP’s Prayagraj ahead of semi-final clash between India and England in T20 World Cup,” wrote news agency PTI while sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter).

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The video shows two cricket fans sitting with posters in their hands that read, “Good Luck, Team India.” Two fans can be seen holding the tricolour - the Indian national flag - as Pandjit performs havan. The video also shows two bats and a ball kept in front of the havan kund.

Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan and South Africa played the first semi-final of the tournament at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago, which the latter won by nine wickets.