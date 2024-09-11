‘Indian professors have a superiority complex’: Student’s text about attendance triggers teacher

A post by an X user, depicting an WhatsApp interaction between him and his teacher, has triggered a thought-provoking discussion among social media users. The post delves into the professor's reaction to the student’s text requesting attendance. While some were puzzled by the teacher's response, others talked about effective communication in educational settings. The image shows a part of a student's WhatsApp message to his teacher. (X/@vthkrl)

X user, known as Vikrant, expressed his confusion in a post, saying, “Someone please explain what I did wrong here lmaooo.” He shared a screenshot of his message asking if attendance would be given if a group from their batch goes to an event. The teacher’s response was a curt, “Is this how you talk to teachers?”

Take a look at the entire share here:

With over 6.7 lakh views, the post has collected nearly 11,000 likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments. An individual reshared the X post and added, “Indian profs and bosses have a worse superiority complex than colonial lords.”

How did others react to this share?

“Obviously, you should say respected dear esteemed prof Dr xyz ofc,” joked an X user.

“What happened after,” asked another who goes by Marzi. Vikrant replied, “Went to her office and apologised. She said it was a misunderstanding and apologised to me as well.” Marzi responded with, “What even did she misunderstand? Your tone is so polite.” The OP shared, “It was because I didn't say ma'am or respected ma'am or dear ma'am LMAO.”

A third person suggested, “The tone of the message might be misinterpreted. In a foreign context, yes, it's formal and polite. In India, Big no. I got a huge scolding when I sent messages just like you in my college days. Always use apologetic tones like "Could you", "Please", "Requesting", etc.

A fourth wrote, “What she, or any Indian professor, actually wants is this: Dear [Professor's Name], I hope you are doing well. My name is Vikrant, and I am a student in the AIML program, currently enrolled in your Computer Networks class. I’m writing to kindly request your understanding, as I, along with a few other students, will be participating in an important event today for which I am also presenting. We would like to humbly ask if it would be possible for us to be marked present for today’s class, as we are contributing to this event. Your support in this matter would mean a lot to us. Thank you very much for your time and consideration. We truly appreciate your understanding. Warm regards, Vikrant.”

