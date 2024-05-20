Indian rapper King makes fun of his own accent in Cannes interview: 'Accent hi nahi nikalta hai'

A few days after Kiara Advani was criticised for speaking in a different accent at Cannes 2024, Rapper King posted a video in which he poked fun at himself for speaking differently. He shared a snippet from his interview at the event, where he was asked about the designers he was wearing. In the caption of the post, he also mentioned that he can't speak in an accent. Rapper King shared an interview snippet on his Instagram.

In the interview, he says he is wearing Anamika Khanna, Christian Louboutin and Amrapali. He further says that he is at Cannes to represent Indian music. "I think it is a great time to be here, to represent our culture, our colours. I am blessed enough." As he posted the video, in the caption of the post, he wrote, "Jab aati nahi to accent hi nikalta hai desh se bahar….iykyk. Par mazaa a agaya (Accent comes out only when I am out of the country. But I had so much fun.)"

Rapper King sang the hit song Maan Meri Jaan, which is loved by many across the world. He has over 3.1 million Instagram followers. (Also Read: Kiara Advani's changed accent in new interview from Cannes shocks fans: ‘Does she think she is Kim Kardashian?’)

Watch the video here:

King posted this video a day ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 4.1 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "POV - When you have to write a five marks question's answer but you don't have any idea about it."

A second added, "He made a meme on himself so that others don't do it. Genius."

"Christian Louis Vuitton? If you are going to such a big event, at least prepare for it. Then there would be no need to troll yourself," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "It's proud moment for him. He is a singer, and he is great in his field; that's it & that's why he is there."

"Ohh yeah was so funny, but proud to see him," shared a fifth.