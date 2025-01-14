Indian skydiver unfurls Mahakumbh flag mid-air at 13,000 ft over Bangkok skies. Watch

In a breathtaking display of devotion and adventure, a skydiver from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, unfurled the Mahakumbh flag at a height of 13,000 feet over Bangkok. This act comes just as the Mahakumbh—the world’s largest religious gathering—kicked off in Prayagraj on Monday, drawing over 40 crore devotees to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers for ritual dips. Uttar Pradesh skydiver soared 13,000 ft over Bangkok, unfurling the Mahakumbh flag.(Instagram/anamika.skydives)

Anamika Sharma performed this daring feat on 8 January, as seen in a viral video that has garnered significant attention online. The footage shows her confidently holding the Mahakumbh flag before boarding an aircraft. Moments later, she is seen leaping from the plane, unfurling the flag mid-air, symbolically inviting the world to the Mahakumbh 2025.

"Inviting people all over the globe for the world’s largest human gathering—Mahakumbh 2025," Sharma captioned the now-viral video.

Here's how the internet reacted

The video has struck a chord with audiences, amassing over eight million views across social media platforms. Netizens have showered the skydiver with praise for her unique and inspiring act.

One user commented, “This is pure devotion and daring combined. What a way to promote Mahakumbh!” Another praised her saying, “Anamika Sharma has taken our cultural pride to new heights, literally!”

The comments kept pouring in, with users expressing awe and admiration. A viewer remarked, “Incredible! What an amazing way to showcase our rich heritage.” Another shared, “This is not just a stunt; it’s a powerful message to the world.”

Some even noted the technical skill required for such an act. “Skydiving alone is an adventure, but doing it with a flag and such composure is just exceptional!” wrote an impressed user.

A global call for the Mahakumbh 2025

Sharma’s daring stunt comes as a clarion call for international attention to the Mahakumbh, celebrated every 12 years with unmatched fervour. The event, known for its spiritual and cultural significance, is expected to draw millions of participants, including pilgrims, tourists, and spiritual seekers from around the globe.