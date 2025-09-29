Indian techie gives up on Google job dream after 8 rejections: 'It seems impossible'

A Reddit post by an Indian techie has gone viral after he shared his struggles of repeatedly failing to land a job at Google despite months of effort. In the post titled “It seems impossible to get into Google. Giving up!”, the anonymous user detailed his repeated rejections for a Google Product Manager role despite a strong profile and months of effort. The Redditor revealed he applied to 8 relevant openings at Google over the past three to four months.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The Reddit user said he had applied to at least eight relevant product management openings at Google India over the past three to four months. “I am a product manager working in FinTech with 4.5 years of experience. Tier 1 MBA, tier 2 engineering. I’m also a content creator with 100k YouTube subs,” he wrote.

The techie explained that he had customised his applications thoroughly. “My CV is ATS optimised, and I attach a customised cover letter. I also made mockups and strategy documents relevant for those roles and sent them to the hiring managers, showing my initiative, passion, and skills,” he added.

Despite this, he said his efforts went nowhere. “Must have sent 40 emails, LinkedIn and WhatsApp messages. Either get no reverts or rejections. A couple of friends in Google also referred me. But even that didn’t help.”

Frustrated, the techie admitted he was questioning his approach. “What else needs to be done to get into Google? What am I doing wrong? Or is the competition that bad?” he asked.

How did social media react?

The post struck a chord with many on Reddit, who sympathised with his struggle. Some users also pointed out that the techie’s YouTube presence might be a hindrance.

"I recently referred a friend who did an MBA in a tier 1 college and was working in Big 4. His CV got rejected in 1 hour. Sometimes luck matters more than you think,” one user wrote.

“It's risky to hire someone too active on social media. They are less focused in primary jobs and on the other hand they could bad mouth about org if anything goes wrong,” commented another.

“Hide the youtube maybe. You know their reputation got tarnished after 100s of youtubers filmed themselves for a day in Google types of videos,” suggested a third user.