Indian techie shuts down foreign ‘tech bros’ shaming her junior: ‘I had my share of racism, sexism’

An Indian manager, who faced biases in her career, claims that she decided to speak up to defend her junior who was getting bashed by foreign bosses. In a Reddit post, the woman revealed the situation and how that team member reacted to her shutting down the “tech bros.” A woman’s Reddit post about standing up for her junior colleague has won people over. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

The techie wrote that in her career she has faced “racism/sexism and had phases of serious imposter syndrome” but she “stuck through it all, battled anxiety and got promoted to handle a team.”

During a recent call, she noticed how some foreign bosses started bashing one of her team members, a good developer but not proficient in spoken English. That is the moment she decided to take a stand.

“I don’t usually like to participate in these tech bro talks, but that day I knew I had to speak up and defend my team. I switched on my mic, cut them midway and very calmly for the next 10 mins explained to them what we did (I still actively code and do most of the designs so I was well equipped to do that). I didn’t even for once hesitate shutting them down, regardless of their position, entitlement or gender. And eventually they agreed to our point, albeit rather bitterly.”

She added, “As soon as the call ended, my teammate messaged me, thanking me profusely for being there for him. And that was everything I could have asked for.”

What did social media say?

An individual said, “Well done. Your type of managers are very rare. There is a flip side to this as well, will your team get your back when you might need it? This is a point to ponder. Isliye next time onwards don't just go by ethics, go by practicality. Saying this with experience.” The OP responded, “Oh yes, for sure. The teammate I was defending is my best developer and he puts in a LOT of work to get things running. I knew that if his spirit got dampened, the entire team's dynamics would go into jeopardy. As a commander, you will always pounce on anyone that targets your best soldier. That’s how it worked for me.”

Another remarked, “You did a good job OP. Many don't have the spine to defend their team when there is need.” A third commented, “You go girl. Your team members will remember this forever.” The OP replied, “I hope he remembers me when it is his turn to step up and defend his team. That is how good workplaces are created.”

A fourth wrote, “You have done what every manager should do. Never ever allow any person to demoralise or insult your team. We need to take a stand for them in a public space.” The OP agreed and posted, “For sure. I didn’t get much support from my supervisors in my decade long journey. Had to fend for myself and steer through some extremely exhausting times. But as a manager I did put my foot down and decided to never let my teammates go through the same shit.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)