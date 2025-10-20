Indian woman shares why she regrets not moving abroad: 'I'll leave in a heartbeat if I get another opportunity'

An Indian woman currently visiting Japan has sparked a discussion online after sharing why she now regrets turning down an opportunity to move abroad. In a detailed post titled “Regretting my life choices because this country is doomed!” she compared her experience in Tokyo with life in Bengaluru, saying the contrast has left her “frustrated” and “emotionally exhausted”. The woman compared her experience in Tokyo with life in Bengaluru.(Unsplash/Representational image)

The woman, who had a chance to work in Japan earlier but chose to stay back in India, said she now believes she made the wrong decision. “It's only been 2 days and I walked for over 25 kms. And this is the thought I had - India will NEVER be as good as these countries in a 100 years.”

The woman said the biggest difference she felt was the dignity and ease of movement as a pedestrian - something she described as “almost impossible” in most Indian cities. “There are footpaths, well-maintained footpaths. No exposed drains. No waste. No dog shit. No bikes. The main footpaths are accessible for the disabled (wheelchairs) and the blind. I bet there's not even 1km of footpath in our country that is accessible to everyone,” she wrote.

Posts from the bangalore

community on Reddit

The OP further went on to criticise poor infrastructure in Indian metros, especially Bengaluru. “I am lucky enough to be in the top 1% (in terms of earning) in India, but I am legit scared for my life while I ride my bike around,” she said, recalling navigating pothole-ridden stretches in the rain.

She also pointed to cleanliness, public transport and citizen behaviour as areas where Japan was “miles ahead”. “It’s raining here and there is no mud or dirt. I can use my shoes to walk. The shoes I brought from Bangalore are cleaner after walking in the streets here. And I can't put my head around that,” she wrote.

The Redditor said that her regret stems from once choosing to stay back in the country instead of accepting a comparable offer abroad. “People talk about brain drain, and how new graduates should be retained. But what do we have to retain them? What do we have to give to them?” she wrote, adding that if presented with the opportunity again, she would “leave in a heartbeat”.

(Also Read: Redditor faces workplace toxicity as manager rejects HR-approved marriage leave)

Social media reactions

The post has resonated with many online who shared similar experiences.

“Everytime I travel outside India, it’s an eye opener of how we are deprived of common necessities,” one user wrote.

“I too experienced this. In singapore I saw there is literally a separate lane for public buses/ambulances so they don't get interrupted and people use more public transport. And here in BLR...forget buses...I feel very disheartening when I see people sitting in their seven seaters alone overtaking the ambulance giving zero f about it,” commented another.

“True. I have never wanted to leave India. Visited Germany in 2022 and my entire perspective changed. Since then I have visited multiple countries and the feeling continues to get stronger,” wrote a third user.