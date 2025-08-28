Indian woman takes DJ-ing to new heights, paraglides at 10,000 feet while performing

An Indian DJ has taken live performances to a whole new level by performing while paragliding at an altitude of 10,000 feet in Bir, Himachal Pradesh. The incredible feat has captured the attention of social media users. An Instagram reel of a DJ performing while paragliding at 10,000 feet goes viral.(@tryps.music/Instagram)

In the video, the DJ (tryps.music) is seen strapped securely with her equipment, confidently mixing tracks mid-air while gliding over breathtaking landscapes. The paragliding instructor, accompanying her, can also be seen enjoying the music.

The video was shared by @tryps.music, with the caption, “Yeah, I did that. World's first paragliding female DJ”.

Instagram users expressed awe at the daring performance, describing it as both exciting and inspiring.

Female DJ performs live while paragliding:

Dressed in all white, she took to the skies with her full DJ setup, performing live while paragliding at 10,000 feet.

Mixing tracks mid-air and fully vibing to her beats, she turned the high-altitude adventure into an unforgettable experience, with the paragliding instructor enjoying every moment alongside her.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on August 5, 2025, and has since garnered 1,80,000 views and more than 3,000 likes.

Internet reacts:

Instagram users flooded the comments section of the video, applauding the DJ for her creativity and bravery.

One of the users, Pathik Patel, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Next video.. DJ playing in International Space Station. ”

A second user, Priyam Narang, commented, “We've got paragliding female DJ before GTA VI, I'm literally stunned.”

A third user commented, “Took it to new heights.”

“Not a good idea to risk your life for a 15-second video, may god be with you,” another user commented.

While many praised the high-altitude performance as thrilling and inspiring, some viewers pointed out that it was risky.

Paragliding carries inherent risks, and recent mishaps have tragically resulted in fatalities. These incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of safety measures and professional guidance when taking part in high-altitude sports.