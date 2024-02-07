 Australian Senator Varun Ghosh etches history, takes oath on Bhagavad Gita | Trending - Hindustan Times
Indian-origin Australian Senator Varun Ghosh etches history, takes oath on Bhagavad Gita

Edited by Vrinda Jain
Feb 07, 2024 09:57 AM IST

Varun Ghosh moved from India to Australia when he was just 17. He has worked as a lawyer and a consultant with the World Bank in Washington.

Barrister Varun Ghosh made history by becoming the first Australian Parliament member of Indian descent to take an oath on the Bhagavad Gita. The Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council selected Varun Ghosh from Western Australia to represent the Australian state in the Senate of the Federal Parliament, making him the newest senator, reported ANI.

Varun Ghosh took an oath on Bhagavad Gita as he became a senator. (X/@PennyWong)

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong welcomed Ghosh and wrote on X, “Welcome to Varun Ghosh, our newest Senator from Western Australia. Senator Ghosh is the first-ever Australian Senator sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita. I have often said, when you're the first at something, you've got to make sure you're not the last.” (Also Read: Australia Minister Says Planned Laws Aim to Curb Unpaid Overtime)

She added, “I know Senator Ghosh will be a strong voice for his community and for West Australians.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also tweeted, "Welcome Varun Ghosh, our newest Senator from Western Australia. Fantastic to have you on the team."

The Legislative Assembly of Western Australia said, "The Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council have chosen Senator Varun Ghosh to represent Western Australia in the Senate of the Federal Parliament."

Varun Ghosh is a Perth-based lawyer, who moved from India when he was just 17. He received his degree in Arts and Law from the University of Western Australia and was a Commonwealth Scholar in Law at the University of Cambridge. He has previously held positions as a consultant for the World Bank in Washington, DC, and as a finance attorney in New York. His political career started in Perth when he joined the Labor Party of Australia, reported ANI.

"I have had the privilege of a good education and believe strongly that high-quality education and training should be available to everyone," Varun Ghosh said in a statement to ANI.

In the 2019 federal election, Ghosh was placed fifth on the Australian Labor Party's Senate ticket in Western Australia but was not elected.

(With inputs from ANI.)

