Indian-origin man reviews one month of working at OpenAI: ‘Manic pace, never seen a team grind this hard’

An Indian-origin man, who recently joined Sam Altman's OpenAI, took to X to share his note on how he felt working at the artificial intelligence (AI) start-up. The employee, who is into product marketing, was in awe of the company's work culture and praised the hard work of his colleagues. Sam Altman is the CEO of OpenAI which is the maker of ChatGPT.(Reuters)

"Really excited to be working with a stellar group of people at one of the most important companies today. An honor and a privilege. One month in and the pace is manic. Never seen a team grind this hard," X user Pranav said.

Several users congratulated Pranav and wished him good luck for the new role.

"Congrats and welcome!" said another Indian-origin employee of OpenAI.

OpenAI sees high-profile exits

Sam Altman, 39, is the CEO of OpenAI which is headquartered in San Francisco. Recently, John Schulman, one of the co-founders of OpenAI, left the ChatGPT maker for rival Anthropic. OpenAI's President and co-founder Greg Brockman is also taking a sabbatical through the end of the year, he said in a X post late Monday.

The move comes as OpenAI faces significant senior-level exits, with the company's AI safety leader Aleksander Madry being reassigned to another role in July.

(Also Read: Sam Altman is logged into this Bengaluru startup’s Slack workspace: ‘Amazing story’)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was also one of the co-founders of OpenAI and left three years later, revived his lawsuit against the company and CEO Sam Altman on Monday, saying that the firm put profits and commercial interests ahead of public good.

OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, unveiled in February its text-to-video model Sora, which is not open for public use yet.

Sam Altman had last visited India in June 2023.

(Also Read: Sam Altman's response to Indian techie who messaged him on Instagram: ‘It worked’)