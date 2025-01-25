Influencer meets China’s last tattooed women in remote Dulong valley, documents journey

In a captivating exploration of cultural heritage, travel content creator Daniel Pinto visited the Dulong Valley in Yunnan, China, to meet the country’s last tattooed women. Known as the smallest ethnic group in China, the Dulong people have a population of only 6,000 and reside in one of the most remote and isolated regions of the country. Pinto shared his unforgettable experience on social media, giving the world a glimpse into a fading tradition and a unique way of life. The women reside in Dulong Valley in Yunnan, China.(Instagram/@Danialpinto)

In a video shared on Instagram, Pinto described his journey: "🇨🇳 I traveled to the remote Dulong Valley to meet China’s LAST tattooed women, the keepers of a beautiful, fading tradition. The Dulong people are the smallest ethnic group in China, living in an isolated region that, until 20 years ago, wasn’t connected to the rest of China by road. This remote location has helped preserve their unique language and culture. Meeting these kind and resilient women was truly one of the most unforgettable experiences of my life."

The video details how Pinto met the last five tattooed women of the Dulong ethnic group, who live in small villages deep in the mountains. Tattooing was once a significant cultural practice among Dulong women, believed to symbolise strength and beauty, but it was banned by the communist government in the mid-20th century. Today, only the elderly women who were tattooed before the ban carry the remnants of this tradition.

Watch the video here

Pinto explained that reaching the Dulong Valley was an adventure in itself. "It took me two days of hitchhiking and walking. Up until the early 2000s, there were no roads connecting China to this valley, making it one of the most remote parts of the country. Even now, in 2025, the valley is accessible only during certain months due to extreme weather and frequent landslides," he said.

