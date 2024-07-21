Influencer surprises homeless woman with her own apartment after 10 years on the streets

In a wholesome video that has tucked at the heartstrings of many on social media, an influencer was seen surprising a homeless woman with her own apartment. The woman had been living on the streets for 10 years and was shocked and moved to tears after finding out that the man had gifted her a home. Snapshot of the homeless woman being surprised with the her own home. (Instagram/@IsaiahGarza)

This video was shared on Instagram by Isahia Graza. The clip opens to show him going to the woman and picking her up. He then hands her a paper bag and asks her to look inside. When the woman sees the keys inside the bag, she is in disbelief and is moved to tears. The clip further shows Graza taking the woman to her new home.

While sharing the video, in the caption of the post, he wrote, "Surprising a homeless lady with her first home in over 10 years! I learned so much from this day & the process of helping her. She is an amazing soul & I will never forget this beautiful moment. I'm posting this video in honour of the video surpassing 200 million views across social media." (Also Read: Woman's wholesome surprise for auto-rickshaw driver will put a smile on your face. Watch viral video)

He further added, "At the time, I didn't realize the amount of mental health issues & trauma someone goes through by living in the streets for 15 plus years. I'm glad I was able to make a little difference in her life at the time. Until next time."

Watch the video here:

This video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 11 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Japanese tourist reflects on transformative journey she had in India, shares her wholesome experience)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Now that's a good deed right there! God bless you man."

Another Instagram user, Winfred.D.Maben said, "There's no human in this world who became poor by giving; God bless you, brother."

A third commented, "This was so so so deeply moving."

"This absolutely drained me of every happy tear in my system. Thank you for that," added another Instagram user.