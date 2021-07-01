Intense picture of trapped leopard being rescued in Assam goes viral

There is something heartwarming in the stories which tell the tales of animals being rescued from difficult situations. Case in point, the story of a leopard being rescued from a well in Assam. However, it is not just the rescue story which has now intrigued people but an intense picture from the incident has also gone viral.

ANI took to Twitter to share about the rescue. “Leopard trapped in open well on the fringe of Garbhanga forest in Kamrup district, rescued. An adult leopard that fell down in a well at Madhab Nagar was rescued by forest personnel, earlier today. Leopard was then released back into the wild: Assam Environment Min's PRO,” reads the caption shared along with two images.

One of the pictures shows the leopard looking upward from inside the well and it is that image which has now captured people’s attention.

Take a look at the post:

Assam | Leopard trapped in open well on the fringe of Garbhanga forest in Kamrup district, rescued



An adult leopard that fell down in a well at Madhab Nagar was rescued by forest personnel, earlier today. Leopard was then released back into the wild: Assam Environment Min's PRO pic.twitter.com/Qr8CH0FJnP — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the share has gathered nearly 800 likes. Besides expressing their happiness about the safety of the animal, many also commented on the intense image.

“1st pic is scary,” wrote a Twitter user. “How intensely it is looking,” shared another. “Well done,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the rescue tale and the picture?

