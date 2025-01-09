Intern’s fanfic nightmare: Coworker writes creepy office romance with boss, sparks HR debate

In a viral post on Reddit, a 19-year-old woman claimed that one of her coworkers wrote a fanfiction-style story about her and her manager. Sharing the bizarre tale, she asked if she should approach the HR department or would it be "career suicide" to complain against her coworker, sparking a debate online. The 19-year-old intern said that he coworker penned a graphic fictional story about her and her 43-year-old manager.(Representational)

"I am an intern. The girl who wrote the fanfic is also an intern. If ages matter, I am 19, other intern is 24 and manager is 43. She had commented a lot before that she thought me and my manager would be “cute” together and I thought it was weird. Today she showed me and a bunch of other coworkers fanfic she wrote about me and him," she wrote in the post.

(Also read: Gurgaon tourist tries to pay Uber driver with fake ₹500 note, claims scam)

Coworker wants to publish book

The woman added that she was uncomfortable by the "pretty graphic" story being shared around the office. "Both of our partners also die horrible deaths in the fanfic which I know isn’t that big of a deal but made me even more uncomfortable. I felt that it was a very odd thing to do and asked that she please delete it. She told me that I needed to lighten up because it was a joke," she said, adding that the coworker told her she would be writing a book about them and publishing it soon.

She said when she threatened to go to HR, the coworker claimed she has been an employee longer than her and could convince the office that she wrote the story about herself.

Social media shocked by bizarre tale

"I kind of fear career repercussions if she actually manages to make it seem like I did it? And I am just an intern so I’m worried about causing trouble so early on my career?," the terrified intern wrote.

The post gained attention and many users came forward to suggest ways to help the intern. "I work in HR and this is one of those stories you think has to be made up because it’s so absurd. This is one to bring to HR," wrote on user.

"This is textbook sexual harassment. If you have a copy of the fanfic, take that to HR. You can get fired for not reporting this," said a second user.

Another user wrote, "Career suicide yes, but on her part, not yours. Go to HR, this is creepy as hell."

(Also read: L&T chairman wants people to work on Sunday: ‘How long can you stare at wife’)