IPS officer fasting for Navratri gets sweet surprise on IndiGo flight

People fasting during Navratri often face the problem of finding vrat-friendly snacks while travelling. Most prefer not to eat anything while in transit. IPS officer Arun Bothra while flying in an IndiGo flight declined to take any snacks due to the same reason. What, however, he wasn’t ready for was the sweet surprise that followed. One of the flight attendants returned to him with a tray filled with items he could eat. Expressing his gratitude, Bothra took to X to share this heartwarming gesture. The image shared by the IPS officer on X. (X/@arunbothra)

“Mother Divine takes care of you in different forms. Today she came as Purvi, an IndiGo 6E crew member. As I didn’t take snacks due to #Navratri fasting she returned with Sabudana Chips, Til Chikki & tea. When I asked how much to pay, she said- ‘No money sir. I am also fasting’,” he wrote.

The IPS officer also shared an image that shows the different vrat-friendly snacks kept on a tray along with a glass of beverage. A note kept on the tray also reads, “To Mr Bothra, it was a pleasure having you onboard with us today. May NavDurga bless you with abundance. From Purvi.”

Take a look at this heartening tweet:

The post was shared two days ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 2.7 lakh views. The tweet has also gathered nearly 5,200 likes. People poured in their reactions in the comments section.

How did IndiGo react to the post?

“Sir, we are delighted to hear about your heartwarming experience with our team member, Purvi, during your recent flight with us. It brings joy to our hearts to learn that her thoughtful gesture enhanced your travel experience,” IndiGo wrote.

“Purvi's act exemplifies the spirit of care and understanding we strive to embody. Your words are greatly appreciated and will be shared with Purvi. We look forward to serving you again on your future journeys. Best wishes during Navratri,” the airline added.

What did X users say about this interaction?

“That's such an amazing gesture by Purvi. Pat her on the back,” posted an X user. “Same thing I saw recently while flying Nagpur Delhi a couple of days back,” added another. “This is such a beautiful incident. Heart touching,” joined a third. “Wow! Humanity is within a person and not an institution... The institution can just wish that it has employees who are compassionate, kind and most important humans first,” wrote a fourth.

