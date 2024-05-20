 Last visuals of Iran president Ebrahim Raisi inside helicopter moments before crash | Trending - Hindustan Times
Last visuals of Iran president Ebrahim Raisi inside helicopter moments before crash

ByArfa Javaid
May 20, 2024 02:14 PM IST

The bodies of Iran president Ebrahim Raisi and others who died in a helicopter crash were recovered on Monday, and search operations had ended.

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other officials crashed in the Jolfa region of East Azerbaijan province on Sunday. Iranian state TV network released a video showing President Raisi inside the helicopter moments before the crash. A picture taken from this video shows the Iranian president seated in front of the foreign minister, looking out from the ill-fated chopper’s window.

A grab taken from handout video footage released by the Iranian state TV network on Sunday shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on board a helicopter in Azerbaijan.(AFP)
Both Iran President Raisi and the foreign minister have been declared dead after the helicopter crashed on Sunday. They were reportedly returning from neighbouring Azerbaijan.

Following the incident, state television reported that a helicopter in the Iranian president’s convoy was involved in “an accident” in East Azerbaijan province on Sunday.

The local media reported that nine people were on the ill-fated helicopter -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Governor of Eastern Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, Tabriz's Friday prayer Imam Mohammad Ali Alehashem, a pilot, copilot, crew chief, head of security, and another bodyguard.

As per reports, heavy rains, fog, and wind caused the helicopter crash. Some local media also suggest that the crash happened due to a “hard landing”.

After the fateful incident, the Iranian cabinet released a statement saying that the government will continue to operate “without the slightest disruption”.

The Bell 212 helicopter, used for police operations, medical transport, troop transport, the energy industry, and firefighting, can carry 15 people, including the crew, according to its type certification documents with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, reported Reuters. Initially developed for the Canadian military in the late 1960s, it is an upgrade of the original UH-1 Iroquois.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Last visuals of Iran president Ebrahim Raisi inside helicopter moments before crash

