Iranian sets a world record for being the shortest man in the world. Watch

Published on Dec 16, 2022 11:09 AM IST

A man from Northern Iran has set the world record for having the shortest height.

Iranian man has set a world record for being shortest man worldwide.(YouTube/@Guinness World Records)
ByVrinda Jain

Iran's Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, who measured 7 centimeters shorter than the previous record holder, has been named the world's tiniest man as of Tuesday, according to Guinness World Records. With a height of 65.24 centimeters, Ghaderzadeh is currently the shortest man in the world (2 feet, 1.6 inches).

Guinness World Records also informed Ghaderzadeh was found in a rural area in the Iranian West Azerbaijan Province's Bukan County. He speaks the Farsi dialect and is fluent in Kurdish and Persian. He was born weighing 700 g (1.5 lb), and as of right now, he is approximately 6.5 kg (14.3 lb). It hasn't been simple for Ghaderzadeh to live in Northern Iran. Due to his stature, Ghaderzadeh was unable to attend school and has experienced literacy issues. He is happy to have just learned how to write his name, though.

In a statement that Ghaderzadeh father told to Guinness World Records, he said, "Continuing treatment and my son's physical weakness are the main reasons why he stopped studying, otherwise he has no mental problems."

In a video shared by the YouTube channel of Guinness World Records, you can see the entire process of measuring Ghaderzadeh's height.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared one day back and has been liked by 2000 people. It also has several comments.

One person in the YouTube comments added, "Congratulations, wish him a healthy and happy life." A second person wrote, "Great story. Wishing the young man a healthy and prosperous life. Congratulations on the world record. " "It seems he has a very generous and kind personality," added a third person.

guinness world records height world record

