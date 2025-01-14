Italian man who lived alone on an island for 32 years dies three years after returning to urban life

Mauro Morandi, famously nicknamed "Robinson Crusoe" for his solitary life on the remote Budelli Island in the Mediterranean, has died at the age of 85. Morandi’s remarkable story of self-sufficiency and solitude spanned more than three decades before he returned to civilisation in 2021. Mauro Morandi, Italy's "Robinson Crusoe," who spent 32 years in solitude on Budelli Island, has passed away at the age of 85.(Instagram/Mauro Morandi)

A life of solitude and purpose

Morandi’s journey to Budelli began in 1989 when his catamaran shipwrecked while en route to Polynesia. Disillusioned with modern consumerism and society, he decided to stay on the island as its sole resident and caretaker. The media dubbed him "Robinson Crusoe" after the protagonist of the English adventure novel, who also endured years of isolation on a deserted island.

For 32 years, Morandi maintained Budelli’s pristine beaches, educated visitors about its delicate ecosystem, and lived off the grid. He relied on supplies brought to him as part of his caretaker role and set up a solar power system to support his minimalist lifestyle. Heating his shelter with a simple fireplace, he embraced a life of harmony with nature.

Eviction and return to civilisation

In 2021, after a prolonged legal battle, Morandi was evicted by La Maddalena National Park authorities, who intended to transform Budelli into an environmental education hub. Forced to leave the island he had called home, Morandi moved to a modest one-bedroom apartment on La Maddalena, the largest of Sardinia’s archipelago.

In an interview with The Guardian, he expressed his struggle to adapt to his new environment, stating, "I became so used to the silence. Now it's continuous noise."

Final years

After a fall last summer, Morandi spent time in a care home in Sassari. He eventually relocated to Modena, northern Italy, where he passed away over the weekend following a decline in health.

Morandi’s life story captured the imagination of many, symbolising a unique escape from societal norms and a deep connection with nature. His legacy as the guardian of Budelli Island lives on, inspiring others to reflect on the balance between humanity and the environment.