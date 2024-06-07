Indian woman shares video of Italian husband mistaking ‘Om’ symbol for 30. People react to viral footage

A video of an Italian man mistaking “Om” symbol for the number 30 while street shopping has left people in splits. The man is married to an Indian woman, and his wife shared the video on Instagram. She also jokingly wrote that her husband is “ruining it for everyone.” The image, shared by an Indian woman, shows her Italian husband who mistook “Om” symbol for 30. (Instagram/@paneer.and.parmigiano)

Surbhi and her husband, Dario, jointly run an Instagram page called Paneer & Parmigiano. Their page is filled with videos that show their adventures as a transnational couple.

Their video involving “Om” symbol opens to show the Italian man shopping on a street. He comes across some sculptures of “Om” kept on display. He then says to his wife that he wants to buy a “30,” which leaves her baffled. Finally, she manages to understand what he is referring to.

Take a look at the entire video here:

Since being shared last month, the video has accumulated more than 3.3 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected close to 69,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Now I have a new perspective towards life,” joked an Instagram user.

“I mean, the guy isn’t wrong,” joined another.

“Never in my wildest imagination could I think 30,” added a third.

“It actually looks like 30, he is innocent,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video of the Italian man shared on Instagram? Did the clip leave you chuckling?