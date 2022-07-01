Home / Trending / ITBP personnel's soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Afreen Afreen fascinates people
ITBP personnel's soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Afreen Afreen fascinates people

ITBP shared the soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Afreen Afreen on Twitter.
The image has been taken from the viral video that shows two ITBP personnel's soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Afreen Afreen. &nbsp;(Twitter/@ITBP_official)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 05:08 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

A video of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel has struck a chord with netizens. Shared by the official Twitter handle of ITBP, the video shows two ITBP personnel's musical rendition of a Pakistani song, 'Afreen Afreen'. The share has fascinated people and may have the same effect on you. There are chances that you may end up watching the video more than once.

"Himveer singing and humming. Afreen Afreen. Constable Vikram Jeet Singh of ITBP sings. Constable A Neli strums the Guitar," ITBP wrote as the caption of the video they shared with the hashtag #Himveers. The video shows a constable strumming the guitar with another constable singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Afreen Afreen song.

Watch the fascinating video below:

The video featuring two ITBP personnel has garnered praise online, and people complimented not only the singer but also the guitarist. Since being posted a day ago, the video has accumulated over 500 likes and more than 60 retweets. People have also flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"So beautiful and soulful voice," wrote a Twitter user. "He sings really good," shared another. "Lovely voice, great sir," commented a third.

viral video itbp
