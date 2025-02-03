Menu Explore
‘It’s on fire, please get us out': Passengers scream in panic as plane engine catches fire. Watch terrifying video

Muskaan Sharma
Feb 03, 2025 01:09 PM IST

During takeoff, a United Airlines plane's engine caught fire, causing panic and an emergency evacuation of all passengers and crew.

Panic spread inside a United Airlines plane after its engine caught fire on the runway during takeoff in Texas, prompting an emergency evacuation of passengers. Passengers spotted orange flames erupting from the plane's wings and started screaming for the crew to get them out of the plane.

Orange flames were seen on the wing and passengers pointed to the fire and shouted in panic at the crew.(X/@rawsalerts)
Orange flames were seen on the wing and passengers pointed to the fire and shouted in panic at the crew.(X/@rawsalerts)

In one such video, a passenger can be seen flipping her camera to show orange flames on the wing and passengers pointing to the fire and shouting in panic at the crew.

“Please, please, get us out of here. It's on fire!," some of them were heard screaming.

All passengers and the crew members were later evacuated. "Some passengers had to evacuate using emergency slides, while others exited through the jet bridge, according to the Houston Fire Department. Video footage shows passengers standing on the tarmac as emergency crews responded. No injuries were reported," the caption of the post read.

Take a look at the video here:

The United Airlines flight was carrying 104 passengers and five crew to New York City's LaGuardia Airport and was about to takeoff when the fire was seen.

"Passengers deplaned on the runway via a combination of slides and stairs and were bused to the terminal. We lined up a different aircraft to take customers to their destination at 2:00 pm CT” the airline said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that United Airlines flight 1382, bound for New York City, was halted on the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston shortly after 8:30 a.m. There were no injuries, and passengers were transported back to the terminal by bus. The FAA stated that the engine fire incident at the Houston airport would be investigated.

This event follows recent aviation accidents, including a fatal collision between an American Airlines aircraft and an Army plane over Washington, DC, which resulted in no survivors. Additionally, a small jet crashed in a busy Philadelphia neighborhood, claiming the lives of seven people.

