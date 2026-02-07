Jaipur founder shares IIT Kanpur professor’s surprising career switch: ‘Ye kis line mai aa gaye’

Some career switches turn out to be completely unexpected. Recently, a post that included a simple screenshot of a conversation between two friends who had not spoken in years quickly turned into a moment of shock and humour. The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Ravi Handa, founder of Handa Uncle. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The short exchange has now gone viral, as many users relate to the surprise of discovering how much someone’s life can change over time.

Handa uploaded a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with a friend who was a college professor at IIT Kanpur and a CS graduate, along with a light-hearted caption about the importance of keeping in touch.

From professor to advocate: In the message, Handa wrote, “Just wanted to check how the placement scene is at your college?”

The reply came as a surprise: “I am a practising advocate now.” Handa then responded in disbelief, “Ye kis line mai aa gaye bhai sahab.”

"Please keep in touch with friends. Otherwise, you will find over an awkward WhatsApp conversation that a college professor (IIT Kanpur, Comp Sci grad) has now become an advocate," the caption of the post reads.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

