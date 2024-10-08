‘Jalebi’ frenzy on social media as BJP stuns Congress to make Haryana comeback

As BJP made a stunning comeback in Haryana after early leads showed Congress surging ahead in the Assembly polls, the internet was flooded with memes on 'jalebi' as the term started to trend on social media. BJP supporters are using the term 'jalebi' to take a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(HT File)

BJP supporters are using the term to take a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had praised the jalebi from a local shop, suggesting it should be exported globally.

BJP's dig at Rahul Gandhi

"I tasted jalebi in the car and sent a message to my sister Priyanka that today I have eaten the best jalebi of my life. I am bringing a box of jalebi for you too," he had said, adding that the sweet shop should open its factories across the world. (Also read: Haryana election results 2024 seat wise: Full list of winners)

BJP leaders were quick to correct the Congress scion that the sweet was not made in factories.

Days before the results, Rahul Gandhi shared an Instagram video discussing the jalebi he ate from Haryana's Maturam's Jalebi.

As the early leads came in on October 8, Congress workers began celebrating in Haryana with dhols and jalebis. Major exit polls had also predicted a victory for Congress in Haryana but hours into the counting of votes, BJP zoomed ahead and crossed the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member Assembly.

How the internet reacted

Many BJP leaders and party workers shared pictures of themselves enjoying the sweet treat in a veiled jibe at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal posted pictures of him eating jalebi, "Mitron, Kha lo jalebi...Aaj Party hogi heavy," he wrote in the caption.

Another user said,"Haryana elections turned out to be more complicated than Jalebi, it was twisted more than what was thought. By the way, whoever makes jalebi, only Modi ji will eat it."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla also shared a video of him posing with jalebis and one user shared Jason Derulo's hit song "Jalebi Baby". (Also read: ‘Fight of every girl’: Vinesh Phogat after winning Julana seat in Haryana election)