Japanese man stands outside Olympic village everyday with this placard for athletes. Here’s what it says

The man was said to be spotted in front of the Olympics village every day with a placard dedicated to each and every athlete representing their countries.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 01:44 PM IST

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has come to an end with remarkable performances from all the athletes representing their countries on an international platform. Amid the anticipation, victory and failures, one man has grabbed the attention of athletes as well as netizens with his sweet and heartwarming gesture. Several pictures of the man from the host country Japan have now flooded social media platforms and received much love from people.

From Reddit to Twitter, a photograph of the man has been circulating widely. The man was said to be spotted in front of the Olympics village everyday with a placard dedicated to each and every athlete representing their countries.

“Good morning athletes! Even if you don’t get a medal, you’re still the best! Believe in yourself,” reads the text on the placard. Isn’t this the most wholesome thing ever?

Another individual shared a glimpse of the man and his placard on Twitter. “Is there a nation that takes hosting an event more seriously? As in, individuals taking it upon themselves to ensure guests feel welcome and supported. I doubt it. Man, I love Japan!” reads the caption shared alongside the picture. The post was originally shared by Irish rugby player Harry McNulty.

People showered the man with praises and appreciated his positive gesture. “The embodiment of the Olympic Spirit,” said a Reddit user. “He deserves a medal,” wrote another.

What are your thoughts on these posts?

tokyo olympics japan
