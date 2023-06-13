Home / Trending / Jodhpur's rasgulla, gulab jamun and rasmalai sabjis wow netizens. Watch

Jodhpur's rasgulla, gulab jamun and rasmalai sabjis wow netizens. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 13, 2023 07:33 PM IST

A man was recently seen trying sabjis made out rasgulla, gulab jamun and rasmalai. Many people shared that they love this

Rasgulla and rasmalai, two popular Indian desserts, are loved for their sweet and indulgent flavors. But can you fathom the idea of them being incorporated into sabjis? It may sound unconventional, but astonishingly, a food vendor in Jodhpur, Rajasthan has created sabjis using rasgulla and rasmalai. Even more surprising, people are loving this unique fusion of flavors.

Jodhpur's rasgulla, gulab jamun and rasmalai sabji wows netizens.(Facebook/@sadigaddi)
Jodhpur's rasgulla, gulab jamun and rasmalai sabji wows netizens.(Facebook/@sadigaddi)

Also Read: Indore street vendor’s hari mirch ice cream puzzles foodies, leave them with questions

In a video shared by the Facebook page Sadi Gaddi, you can see a man serving this dish. The clip begins to show a person walking into a restaurant and explaining about this dish. Soon, someone from the restaurant brings them this fusion sabji along with naan, salad, and lassi.

Take a look at the reaction of the person trying the dishes here:

This post was shared on June 5. Since being posted, it has been liked closer to 35,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Wow, fantastic." A second posted, "Delicious food." A third added, "Very nice food. I always taste this food whenever I visited Jodhpur." "Amazing," expressed a fourth

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jodhpur facebook video food + 2 more
jodhpur facebook video food + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out