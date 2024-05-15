 Kangana Ranaut's 50 LIC policies, ₹23.98 crore Bandra property: Social media reacts | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kangana Ranaut's 50 LIC policies, 23.98 crore Bandra property: Social media reacts

ByVrinda Jain
May 15, 2024 07:58 PM IST

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh will hold elections on June 1st, marking the seventh and final round of the parliamentary elections.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP's candidate for Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, disclosed assets totaling over 91 crore on Tuesday. These assets comprised 28.7 crore in mobile assets and 62.9 crore in immovable assets. The actor owes 17.38 crore in debt as well, reported Live Hindustan.

Kangana Ranaut filed her nomination papers from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.
Kangana Ranaut filed her nomination papers from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

The actor owns around 5 crore worth of gold, 50 lakh worth of silver, and 3 crore worth of 14-carat diamond jewellery. Ranaut also owns properties in Zirakpur, Chandigarh, Manali (Kullu), and Bandra, Mumbai. Her Manali apartment costs 4.97 crore, while her Bandra property costs 23.98 crore.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The report further added that she owns luxury cars like a BMW and two Mercedes Benz worth 3.91 crore. She has also invested around Rs. 21 lakh in the share market and given personal loans to 11 people. Not only that, but the actress also has 50 LIC policies to her. (Also Read: Eyeing successful political innings, Kangana Ranaut files nomination from Mandi)

Soon after the news of her assets was announced, numerous social media users had all kinds of reactions to it. Many people were stunned to hear about her assets, specially about the 50 LIC policies.

According to Live Mint, she also revealed that eight criminal cases, including three for offending religious feelings and four for defamation, are filed against her.

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh will hold elections on June 1st, marking the seventh and final round of the parliamentary elections.

"Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi... I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in politics as well," Kangana Ranaut told news agency ANI.

She further added, "The people of Mandi and their love for me have brought me here. Women in our country are making a mark in every field but incidents of feticide in Mandi were high a few years ago. Today, the women from Mandi are in the Army, the field of education and politics."

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Kangana Ranaut's 50 LIC policies, 23.98 crore Bandra property: Social media reacts

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On