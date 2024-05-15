Kangana Ranaut's 50 LIC policies, 23.98 crore Bandra property: Social media reacts

Actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP's candidate for Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, disclosed assets totaling over ₹91 crore on Tuesday. These assets comprised ₹28.7 crore in mobile assets and ₹62.9 crore in immovable assets. The actor owes ₹17.38 crore in debt as well, reported Live Hindustan. Kangana Ranaut filed her nomination papers from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

The actor owns around ₹5 crore worth of gold, ₹50 lakh worth of silver, and ₹3 crore worth of 14-carat diamond jewellery. Ranaut also owns properties in Zirakpur, Chandigarh, Manali (Kullu), and Bandra, Mumbai. Her Manali apartment costs ₹4.97 crore, while her Bandra property costs ₹23.98 crore.

The report further added that she owns luxury cars like a BMW and two Mercedes Benz worth ₹3.91 crore. She has also invested around Rs. 21 lakh in the share market and given personal loans to 11 people. Not only that, but the actress also has 50 LIC policies to her. (Also Read: Eyeing successful political innings, Kangana Ranaut files nomination from Mandi)

Soon after the news of her assets was announced, numerous social media users had all kinds of reactions to it. Many people were stunned to hear about her assets, specially about the 50 LIC policies.

According to Live Mint, she also revealed that eight criminal cases, including three for offending religious feelings and four for defamation, are filed against her.

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh will hold elections on June 1st, marking the seventh and final round of the parliamentary elections.

"Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi... I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in politics as well," Kangana Ranaut told news agency ANI.

She further added, "The people of Mandi and their love for me have brought me here. Women in our country are making a mark in every field but incidents of feticide in Mandi were high a few years ago. Today, the women from Mandi are in the Army, the field of education and politics."