Memes take over Twitter as Congress heads toward victory in Karnataka elections 2023

ByVrinda Jain
May 13, 2023 04:55 PM IST

As Congress is leading the Karnataka elections, several people have shared their reactions on Twitter, including memes.

The Congress is expected to win the Karnataka assembly election 2023. In response to the election results, Karnataka Congress head DK Shivakumar, who was running against BJP candidate R Ashoka from Kanakapura, thanked the Gandhi family for placing their trust in him to lead the state. As Congress is leading the Karnataka elections, several people have shared their reactions on Twitter, including memes. Here we bring you some of the funniest memes.

Several people shared memes on Karnataka Elections 2023.(Twitter/@madhuTweets__)
Several people shared memes on Karnataka Elections 2023.(Twitter/@madhuTweets__)

This is how Congress reacted:

Here is how people in Karnataka are viewing the election results today.

Someone shared a picture of Congress supporters 'toolkit' for today.

Here are some more reactions:

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, declared that the BJP had "not been able to make a mark" since the Congress was triumphant. He also added, "Once the results come, we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride."

karnataka election results congress karnataka election memes
Story Saved
