Karnataka village witnesses eerie phenomenon: 12 chickens fall dead, breathe fire in mysterious video

A village in Karnataka bore witness to a bizarre phenomenon when 12 chickens died under mysterious circumstances and began to emit flames from their mouths when their bodies were pressed. A viral video shows several lifeless chickens lying on the ground, with smoke rising up from their bodies. Flames emerge from the mouth of a dead chicken in Karnataka.

In the clip, a person is seen pressing the lifeless body of a chicken. Doing so causes the body to ‘breathe’ fire. The video was circulated online with claims that applying pressure to the abdomen would cause the chickens to emanate flames from their mouths. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

According to a report in Udayavani, the incident took place on December 18 in the Hadige village of Sakleshpur, Karnataka. The chickens belonged to a villager named Ravi and mysteriously fell dead on December 18.

The bizarre video has racked up a staggering 17 million views on X, along with hundreds of stunned comments.

Several people raised doubts about the authenticity of the footage, wondering whether it was real or a scam of some sort. Others theorised that the chickens had been poisoned with a chemical of some sort, causing their dead bodies to emit flames when pressed.

“Wondering whether the chickens might have ingested some form of toxic substance that could cause an exothermic reaction when their bodies were manipulated. There have been instances where chemicals, perhaps mistakenly or intentionally introduced into poultry feed, have led to unusual outcomes,” wrote one X user. “The phenomenon of chickens emitting fire could be linked to a reaction involving gases or chemicals within the dead birds' bodies, especially if pressure was applied.”

“I don’t know if it's real or not,” another said.

Udayavani reported that the owner of the chickens, Ravi, has urged authorities to investigate the incident.