'Kate's been found': New York City Sanitation Department 'spots' Kate Middleton 'picking trash'. See pic

The social media world has been rocked by the question, 'Where is Kate Middleton?' and it seems like the New York City (NYC) Sanitation Department has “found” her. The official X handle of NYC Sanitation shared an edited picture of the Princess of Wales. After the picture was posted, it quickly garnered attention on the Internet and received mixed reactions. A few thought it was funny, while others found the post to be in bad taste. Edited picture of Kate Middleton taking out trash. (X/@NYC Sanitation)

"Kate's been found! She's putting her trash out in bins!" wrote NYC Sanitation as they shared the post. They also posted a photoshopped picture of the Princess of Wales, where she can be seen standing next to a dustbin and 'taking' out the trash. (Also Read: Rose Hanbury: 9 points on the British aristocrat amid Prince William-Kate Middleton royal drama)

This post was shared on March 19. Since being posted, it has gained close to eight lakh views. The post has gathered more than than 2,400 likes and numerous comments. Several people flocked to the comments section and shared mixed reactions. While a few thought the post was funny, others were disappointed with it. (Also Read: Royal commentator says public will feel ‘horrifically ashamed’ once they know Kate Middleton's truth)

How did X users react to the picture?

An individual wrote, "Wow! Kate's Photoshop skills have improved a lot!"

A second shared, "Lol, what if all this time Kate Middleton was at the corner of 60th and 60th, but her driver couldn't figure out the Queens Street grid?"

"Good one! Give the social media manager a raise!" posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Bullying a woman isn't nice, especially one that has been so unwell, disappointing."

"Very poor taste. Who is running this site?" said a fifth.

A sixth added, "Sanitation eh? Oh, sewage. Just like this post. It makes sense you'd jump into the worldwide bullying and harassment of a mother recovering from surgery. God help your families."

What are your thoughts on this picture photoshopped picture of Kate Middleton?