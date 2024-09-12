Kerala man ‘helps maid’ invest 1 lakh in stocks through Zerodha, divides opinion

A Kerala-based investor has divided opinion on social media by helping his domestic worker open a Zerodha account to invest in stocks. Investor Sudheep said that he helped his domestic worker open a demat account on Zerodha, which she then used to invest a little over ₹1 lakh in various stocks. While some people supported him for empowering the less-privileged by showing them newer avenues of investment, others were of the opinion that investing in stocks is a risky move. A Kerala man says his domestic worker invested ₹ 1 lakh in stocks(Representational image)

Sudheep, whose X bio states that he is not a SEBI-registered investment advisor, shared a screenshot of his domestic worker’s investment portfolio on the social media platform X. It shows that she invested a total of ₹1,05,970 in various small and mid-cap stocks. The current value of her holdings is ₹1,28,462.

“I helped my maid open a demat account through Zerodha. She invested 1 lac last month. Now current value at 1.28 lacs,” Sudheep wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He said that the portfolio saw an increase of almost 30% in a month and added: “Empowering the non-empowered by giving them knowledge to invest.”

Take a look at his post below:

His post has been going viral on X, where it has collected over half a million views already.

Empowerment or risk?

However, the post proved to be a very polarising one. Many people criticised the investor for suggesting small and mid cap stocks, which are generally considered more risky compared to large-cap stocks.

“A guy getting her maid to invest in small & micro cap stocks & calling it 'help',” wrote one X user.

“This is why one should always ask a SEBI registered advisor for advice. Since she is a maid, I am assuming 1 lakh is her life savings. This guy put all of that in a small cap without thinking about risk appetite of her maid,” another wrote.

Several people pointed out that the domestic worker should have been advised to invest her money in mutual funds as a safer investment option.

Investor clarifies

The Kerala-based investor explained that his domestic worker has money saved elsewhere too. “She has 7-8 lakh in Fixed Deposits..and some gold also,” he wrote on X. Her income, he assumed, is between ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 a month.

“I don't know what so many people here are crying for..” Sudheep wrote on X. “I have been in the market for 16 years. I know the risks and rewards. The lady has been working with us for the last 20 years...So let her also taste some bull run...and equity make some money. Let everyone make money,” he said.

He also had a response for people asked why he did not recommend mutual funds.

“I am not a mutual fund guy…” the Kunnur man wrote. “SIPs give like 10 percent over long term percent. She is already above 60. So be quiet... I know what I am doing,” he added in a follow-up post.