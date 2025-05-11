Kerala man says $1 million Dubai jackpot came as a lifesaver: ‘I was betrayed by someone'

For an Indian expat living in the UAE, winning the $1 million jackpot in Dubai Duty Free’s (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw has come as a huge blessing. Venugopal Mullacheri, 52, says the winnings will help him pay off his huge debts. "The win marks the end of a difficult chapter and the beginning of a new one filled with hope and happiness," Mullacheri told Khaleej Times. A Kerala native (not pictured here) won the Dubai Duty Free’s (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw(Instagram/@dubaidutyfree)

Mullacheri, a 52-year-old father of two from Kerala, had been trying his luck at the lottery for over 15 years before he finally won the big prize, which will make him richer by $1 million ( ₹8.3 crore approximately).

“In huge debt”

“When they announced my name, I was shocked,” said Mullacheri, who works as an IT-support specialist in the UAE. “It felt like a massive burden on my head and shoulders just vanished. I couldn't even respond to what I was seeing, and when they called me, I was dumbfounded.”

A resident of Ajman, Mullacheri purchased the winning ticket on April 23 at the airport after visiting family in India. It turned him into the 500th winner of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.

In a conversation with Khaleej Times, the Kerala native said he had been struggling to pay off his extensive debts. He also said he had experienced financial difficulties after facing a betrayal from someone he trusted.

“I am in huge debt,” said Mullacheri. “Now, I must say I 'was' in huge debt.”

“I had recently built a house and was also betrayed by someone I trusted, which caused a major financial setback. This win truly came as a saviour,” he explained.

The IT support specialist had been buying Millennium Millionaire tickets for 15 years. He now plans to spend the money on not just paying off his debts but also on a vacation.

“I haven't decided what to do with the money yet,” he said. “But first, I'll take a long vacation and spend time with my family. Then I plan to return to the UAE and possibly start a business. This country is very close to my heart; I can't imagine living anywhere else. I also hope to bring my family here once things settle down.”