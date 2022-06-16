Kid enjoys and plays in rain. Video goes viral with over 23 million views

Did you ever play in the rain as a kid? Do you remember how wonderful it felt? If yes, there is a chance that this video posted on Twitter will remind you of those days. This video shows a toddler enjoying themselves during a drizzle. There is also a possibility that the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The Twitter user who goes by Buitengebieden posted the video. They wrote in the caption that the video is taken in the Netherlands. However, it is unclear when the video was first shared.

The clip opens to show a kid standing in the middle of a road. It then shows how the little one plays around in the rain. At one point they even lie down on the road to enjoy the water drops falling from above.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated tons of views. Till now, the clip has gathered more than 23 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also received more than 1.2 million likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I kinda wanna do this but I’m a stupid adult and people would care,” wrote a Twitter user. “What is the maximum acceptable age to do this? Asking for a friend,” joked another. “Wisdom arrives from a variety of moments. Adults complain about the rain whilst children make the most of it,” expressed a third. “Children are so pure, honest, real and intuitively know how to be themselves and enjoy every minute of life. I love every little one on this planet,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?