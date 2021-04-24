IND USA
The image shows the baby in question.(Screengrab)
trending

Kid pronounces words in adorably hilarious way, video goes viral

With over 4.3 million views, the video has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 11:45 AM IST

A video of a kid adorably pronouncing words while learning them has now turned into a source of chatter. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you amused too.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video is now being shared across different social media platforms, especially Twitter. It has also gone all kinds of viral online.

The video opens to show a woman holding a kid and she says “You guys gave us a bunch of words to say, we’re gonna do our best.” Within moments the game of pronouncing the words starts. While she perfectly repeats some of the words, her pronunciation for the others may leave you chuckling hard.

Don’t take our words for it, take a look at the video yourself:

With over 4.3 million views, the video has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments. From commenting on the cuteness of the kid to writing how the video has left them chuckling, people shared all sorts of comments. Many also applauded her learning skills.

“Oh she is so cute and energetic too,” wrote a Twitter user. “Kids are extremely capable,” shared another. “When she said I know how to say it, but I just don’t want to… haha,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

