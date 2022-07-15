Kid scares cat, kitty takes revenge by repeating little human’s gesture. Watch

A video of a cat and a kid has turned into a source of entertainment for many on Reddit. The hilarious video shows a cat trying to take revenge on a kid who scared it. There is a chance that the video will tickle your funny bone.

“This cat trying to scare the kid,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The clip opens to show the kid hiding and then scaring a cat coming its way by jumping out in front of the kitty. The video then proceeds to show the cat hiding behind a wall. As soon as the kid comes near it, the kitty jumps out to scare the little human. In fact, the ball of fur manages to do it twice.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 9,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I'm not a cat person...but this makes me think twice!!” shared a Reddit user. “They're lovely. I've always had dogs but when I got together with my partner we also had cats. The dog is gone now but we have 3 cats and they're great,” commented another. “Best friends vibes,” commented a third. “I literally laughed out louddddd at this one. That cat is SOOOOO me,” wrote a fourth.