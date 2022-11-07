Kid’s super specific instructions to mom doing her hair will leave you in splits. Watch

A video showing a kid giving very specific instructions to her mom doing her hair has turned into a source of adorable entertainment on Instagram. Shared on the Insta page called Harmony & Hansel, the video is such that it will leave you with a wide smile on your face.

“Hairstyle gone wrong,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the mom tying her daughter’s hair. After a few moments, the daughter starts saying how the current hairstyle her mom is doing is not what she wanted. Then she goes on to specify her requirements and that too in a very cute way.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on October 2. Since being shared, the video has gone viral and accumulated several views. Till now, the video has gathered close to 2.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has prompted many people to share various reactions.

“A queen and more,” wrote an Instagram user. “Watching the video again, she never said she wanted the one in the back and then she just had to make sure you understood! Loll,” posted another. “Mom, ok, you won! You deserve the AWARD OF THE CENTURY FOR PATIENCE & TOLERANCE!,” commented a third. “Look momma you need to write her directions down. She done told you what she wants,” joked a fourth. “She is just wow lolll,” shared a fifth.