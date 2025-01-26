Kiran Bedi recalls overcoming gender bias to lead all-male contingent in 1975 Republic Day parade

On India’s 76th Republic Day, Kiran Bedi, the nation’s first female IPS officer, took a moment to reflect on a pivotal milestone in her career—leading the Republic Day parade in 1975. On India’s 76th Republic Day, Kiran Bedi shared a video reflecting on her historic 1975 Republic Day parade leadership.(Instagram/kiranbediofficial)

Breaking gender barriers

In a heartfelt post on X, Kiran Bedi shared a video recalling the challenges she faced as a woman in a male-dominated space. As the first female officer in the Delhi Police’s IPS cadre, Bedi had to battle against the prevailing gender bias to achieve this remarkable feat. "I wasn’t initially given the opportunity to lead the Republic Day parade. At that time, I was the only IPS officer in Delhi Police, and they chose someone else because I am a woman," she recalled.

(Also read: ‘76 years of freedom, unity, and pride’: Wishes flood X as India celebrates Republic Day)

Determined to prove herself, Bedi sought out the then Inspector General of Police, PR Rajgopal, and questioned why she was not selected. His response was sceptical, asking whether she could march for 14 kilometres non-stop while carrying a sword. To this, Bedi, undeterred, replied, “I had completed my training on par with 70 men in my batch. For how long will I keep answering such questions?”

Rigorous training and triumph

The conversation marked a turning point, and Bedi was given the chance to prepare for the challenge. The officer began her intense training in the harsh Delhi winter, practicing on the Kartavya Path—then known as Rajpath—while marching in full uniform with a sword in hand. Despite the fog and biting cold, she was determined to prove herself worthy of leading an all-male contingent.

Reflecting on that moment, Bedi called it a source of immense pride, not just for her, but for women across India. "It’s been 50 years since that historic day. For me, and for the women of India, it is a day to be remembered," she said.

(Also read: Indonesian delegation captures hearts singing Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ at President Murmu’s banquet)

Check out clip here:

The video has garnered over 247k views, with internet users sharing their admiration. One user commented, "What an inspiring journey! Kiran Bedi is a true trailblazer." Another wrote, "Her story is proof that nothing is impossible when you believe in yourself." Others joined in, calling her an "icon" and "a role model for generations to come." Many also reflected on how this historic moment continues to resonate with women striving for equality across various fields.